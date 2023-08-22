HamberMenu
Skirmish between bus workers in Kochi

August 22, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed in the city following a skirmish between the workers of two private buses over the timing of services even as a woman passenger was injured in the melee.

The Central police registered a case and arrested the driver of one of the buses. The arrested is Muhammed Basheer, 35, of Kakkanad. The incident took place at Menaka Junction.

Following the dispute, Basheer allegedly armed with an iron rod stood on the way of the other bus accusing that it was operated ahead of the scheduled time. Drivers of the both the buses then engaged in a heated argument with the windshield of one bus getting reportedly smashed. This left a passenger in that bus with a cut on her head.

As Basheer refused to move off the way, the driver of the other bus took the bus forward almost threatening to knock him down. The video of the incident had since emerged in which trade union workers and passersby could be seen angrily responding to the whole drama.

