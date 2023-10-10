Skilled coconut climbers are now just a call away 

October 10, 2023 02:31 am | Updated 02:32 am IST - KOCHI

The Coconut Development Board (CDB) has set up a call centre, which will cater to the needs of coconut growers for plant protection, harvesting, and other field operations using skilled coconut climbers under the banner ‘Friends of Coconut Tree’. The call centre in the State will operate out of the headquarters of the board in Kochi.

Apart from Kerala, the call centre will be launched parallelly in traditional coconut growing states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka through unit offices of the board in the states concerned.

A communication from the CDB said a total 1,552 Friends of Coconut Trees (FoCTs) had registered for the call centre. Services of FoCTs will be available at the block grama panchayat level in the respective districts for carrying out activities related to coconut cultivation including tree climbing, plant protection, harvesting, seed nut procurement, and nursery management. Coconut farmers can avail the services of FoCTs through the call centres.

The objective of the call centres is to make improvisations in the coconut sector by linking FoCTs and palm climbers with farmers, farmer producer organisations, coconut entrepreneurs, and officials of various agriculture departments/institutions. Details on the services of FoCTs can be had at 0484–2377266 (Extn: 137).

Besides offering services of expert tree climbers, interested skilled climbers can register at the call centre. They can use the phone number — 8848061240 — or send details such as name, address, and details of block/panchayat.

The FoCTs initiative was launched by the CDB 10 years ago to train coconut climbers, including women, in managing coconut trees, handling major pests and diseases and control measures, harvesting, collection of seed nuts, and management of coconut nursery, irrigation and fertiliser application.