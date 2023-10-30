Sixteen of those injured in Kalamassery blasts remain in ICU

October 30, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

Sixteen of those injured in the multiple blasts at a convention centre at Kalamassery continued to remain in intensive care units in various hospitals in Ernakulam district on Monday.

The total number of the injured receiving treatment in hospitals is 21. Five persons have been admitted in wards, according to a communication issued by the Director of Health Services.

A 14-year-old, who suffered 10% burns, will be shifted to the ward from the ICU. A person admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, for skin grafting and further treatment, it said. Those admitted in wards at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, were discharged on Monday.