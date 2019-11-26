Six workers injured at cancer centre worksite

Six workers were injured, none seriously, after a freshly concreted portion of the under-construction cancer centre at Kalamassery collapsed on Monday around 6 p.m.
Suffer fractures
According to the Fire and Rescue Services Department, two workers ended up with fractured arms.
Residents came to know about the incident only when they noticed attempts to remove debris from the accident site and the injured sought treatment at Kalamasserry Medical College Hospital. The Kalamasserry police said that portions accounting for around 3,500 sq.ft. of the built-up area were affected.
District collector S. Suhas visited the site late in the night.
