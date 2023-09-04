ADVERTISEMENT

Six students of Maharaja’s College tender apology for ‘ridiculing’ visually impaired teacher

September 04, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Six students of final year B.A .Political Science at Maharaja’s College who allegedly mocked a visually impaired faculty member have tendered their apology based on a directive issued by the college council.

The students were suspended after a video emerged in which they were suspected to be ridiculing Priyesh C.U., assistant professor of Political Science, while he was about to leave the classroom. They were suspended pending inquiry based on his complaint lodged on August 12. The students were seen removing his chair and using mobile phones during the class in the video.

The parents of the students also gave an assurance before the college council that their children would not indulge in such actions in the future. A three-member committee appointed by the council had recommended that the students apologise to the teacher. Though he had lodged a complaint before the Principal, the faculty member did not file a police case stating that such a move would affect the future prospects of the students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US