Six students of Maharaja’s College tender apology for ‘ridiculing’ visually impaired teacher

September 04, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

Six students of final year B.A .Political Science at Maharaja’s College who allegedly mocked a visually impaired faculty member have tendered their apology based on a directive issued by the college council.

The students were suspended after a video emerged in which they were suspected to be ridiculing Priyesh C.U., assistant professor of Political Science, while he was about to leave the classroom. They were suspended pending inquiry based on his complaint lodged on August 12. The students were seen removing his chair and using mobile phones during the class in the video.

The parents of the students also gave an assurance before the college council that their children would not indulge in such actions in the future. A three-member committee appointed by the council had recommended that the students apologise to the teacher. Though he had lodged a complaint before the Principal, the faculty member did not file a police case stating that such a move would affect the future prospects of the students.