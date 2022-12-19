Six retail outlets for branded farm products to be launched in district 

December 19, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government has sanctioned the launch of six premium outlets for branded agricultural produces in Ernakulam district as part of a State-wide effort to bring more value to farm products, make marketing more efficient, and help farmers realise remunerative prices.

The six outlets in Ernakulam are part of a network of 60 such shops for branded products sanctioned for the entire State. These outlets are expected to be launched this financial year.

The outlets will mostly sell organic products and those produced in farm lands following good agricultural practices. Fruits and vegetables will be the major fare. Organisations engaged in agricultural activities and production, farmer producer companies, voluntary agencies that have been engaged in marketing of farm produces for three years, Kudumbashree, and residential associations will be eligible for opening the branded outlets.

The project proposals for such ventures will have to be submitted to the district agricultural officer. Those launching the outlets will be backed by a fixed amount of government subsidy for setting up the basic infrastructure.

Government support will be provided on the basis of bills and vouchers produced. Those engaged in small-scale retail can shift to the branded stores. More details on the project can be obtained from the respective agricultural offices, said a senior official of the department.

Vegetable seedlings

Meanwhile, the Paravur block panchayat has distributed vegetable seedlings to be sent to schools under the block panchayat. A communication from the block panchayat said that the aim of the distribution is to encourage environment-friendly cultivation. The seedlings have been produced at Haritham polyhouses under the care of the panchayat.

The block panchayat will also take the initiative to establish 50 model vegetable gardens in schools and five grama panchayats under it. Seedlings have so far been distributed to 37 schools.