Kochi

Six relief flights to land in Kochi tomorrow

The Cochin International Airport is scheduled to receive six relief flights with 1,165 passengers on Saturday.

This includes an evacuation operation carried out by Ethiopian Airline flight ET 8907 from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, which is scheduled to reach here with 265 passengers at 7.25 a.m., according to an official release.

Jazeera flight J9 1405 is scheduled to arrive from Kuwait with 180 passengers while Indigo’s second flight from Kuwait will reach at 8.30 p.m. Air India Express IX 1483 from Singapore via Madurai will land at 9.35 p.m. with 180 passengers

