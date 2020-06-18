Six more positive cases in Ernakulam

Six persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday.

A 25-year-old Perumbavoor resident who came from Qatar, a 37-year-old Bihar native, two 37-year-old Tamil Nadu natives who arrived here on June 7 from Kazakistan, a 49-year-old Alangad native who came from Kuwait on June 16, and a 32-year-old civil police officer from Vengola are those who tested positive for the disease.

The surveillance team is tracing the contacts of the officer. All those who were immediately known to have been in contact with him were asked to go into quarantine.

Meanwhile, 775 persons were put in quarantine. After the removal of 748 persons, the total number of persons in home isolation stands at 10,174. There are 442 persons at COVID care centres and 1,416 at paid centres.

With the addition of 17 more persons, the number of those under observation in hospitals is 151. Seven were discharged.

There are a total of 104 patients under treatment in the district.