Six more FLTCs to be set up in city

New facilities will cater to asymptomatic patients and those with minor diseases

The civic administration is planning to set up more COVID Fist Line Treatment Centres (CFLTC) in the city in the wake of the increasing number of COVID cases in Kochi.

Six more CFLTC will be made operational shortly in the city.

Currently, CFLTCs are functioning at Mattanchery and Palluruthy and the one at Eda Kochi has been fully equipped for supporting the patients, according to the a communication from Mayor M. Anilkumar.

As many as 1,000 beds with oxygen support system are available in the city. However, the influx of asymptomatic patients and those with minor ailments to the hospitals would deny the ones with acute illness the facility.

More CFLTCs are being planned to cater to the needs of the asymptomatic patients and those with minor diseases, the communication said.

A meeting of the representatives of various organisations has offered support for the civic administration for setting up the centres.

The local body has received offers for providing refrigerators, washing machines and incinerators for the centres. Some organisations have offered to provide food for those who are admitted to the centres, the communication said.

The meeting was attended by standing committee chairpersons T. K. Ashraf, Sheeba Lal, Sunitha Dixson, J. Sanilmon, Priya Prasanth, and V. A. Sreejith. Congress leader in the council, Antony Kureethara, and representatives of around 30 organisations attended the meeting, the communication said.