Six-month-long people’s campaign in Ernakulam as part of ‘Waste-free Kerala’ project

The Ernakulam district administration in association with local bodies and the Haritha Keralam Mission will formulate an action plan to implement the goals identified under the ‘Waste-free Kerala’ initiative.

A six-month-long campaign involving the public will be rolled out as part of the government’s decision to declare the State waste-free by March 2025. It will start on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

The goals listed under the campaign include reducing the quantity of waste generation, source-level treatment of biodegradable waste, segregation of non-biodegradable waste, and implementation of green protocol in government offices, educational institutions and commercial establishments.

Besides local bodies and government agencies, the campaign will witness the participation of political and trade union organisations, Kudumbashree workers, and representatives of residents’ associations.

A cleaning programme will be initiated in key towns and junctions under various local bodies. Offices and educational institutions will be turned into ‘green campuses’. Rejuvenation of polluted canals and waterbodies will be undertaken. The aim is to complete the first phase of the campaign by November 1. Green protocol will also be ensured in tourist destinations in the district.

The authorities will form implementation committees at the district, block, corporation, municipality and grama panchayat levels to attain the goals identified. Model waste management projects will be launched as part of the programme on October 2.

