Six-member gang arrested near Perumbavoor

They were allegedly plotting an attack

The Kuruppampady police on Monday arrested a six-member gang who were lying low ahead of an alleged attack.

The arrested are Joji, 20, of Kannanchery, Amal, 27, of Kochangady, Basil, 25, of Aruvappara, Srikanth, 31, of Nedungapra, Nibin, 25, of Vengoor, and Adarsh, 21, of Vengoor. The accused had previous cases for murder, attempt to murder, bomb attacks, and charges under the Arms Act levelled against them.

The gang was arrested with weapons from a deserted building in a forest region near Perumbavoor, based on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Kathik. They were allegedly plotting a fresh attack.

Joji has nine cases against him and was banned from entering the Ernakulam Rural police limits after being booked under the Arms Act. Amal has 25 cases, Basil seven cases, and the rest have two cases each against them.

A team led by Perumbavoor Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Bijumon, Inspector K.R. Manoj, Sub Inspectors Rajan and Nisar, and Assistant Sub Inspector Ismail made the arrest.

18 arrested

A special team of the Ernakulam Rural police arrested 18 persons in as many cases and seized over 3 kg of ganja in a special drive held on Monday.

The team was formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Kathik to crack down on ganja peddlers.

Three kilograms of ganja were seized from two persons in two different cases. Sanoop, 37, of Edathala was nabbed with 2 kg of ganja from a private lodge at Perumbavoor, while 1 kg of the drug was seized from Pareeth Pilla, 54, of Mudikkal. He had allegedly purchased it from the former.

The accused used to target students and migrant workers, the police said.

A team led by Perumbavoor DySP K. Bijumon and comprising Inspector C. Jayakumar, Sub Inspector S.R. Saneesh, and Assistant Sub Inspectors Rajendran, Jabbar, and Dileep Kumar made the arrest.