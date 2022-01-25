Six-laning of Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass to usher in safe, fast motoring

KOCHI

Pedestrians’ safety to be accorded priority

A host of safety issues and hassles to smooth traffic on the 16-km-long Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass will be addressed while widening the congested stretch into a six-lane corridor, sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have said.

The agency will soon name a design consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the project as part of the development of the entire Kozhikode-Edappally-Aroor stretch of NH 66 into a six-lane highway.

Road users have been complaining of unsafe pedestrian crossing points, inadequate width of the tarred surface of service roads, waterlogging due to absence of drains, absence of cat’s eyes and other reflectors, inadequate lighting and sign boards in much of the corridor. Problems posed by unscientific location of bus stops, especially at entry points from service roads, thus causing blind spots, encroachments, and haphazard parking on service roads are cited as reasons for accidents and traffic snarls which have become the norm on the stretch.

“The NH Bypass has an average width of 45 metres, wherein we hope to accommodate all necessary infra for fast and safe commuting. Pedestrian safety too will be accorded priority. The NHAI head office has been apprised of the need to widen four-lane portions on the stretch into six-lane, since the daily passenger car units crossed the 60,000 figure [which necessitates an eight-lane corridor] many years ago,” official sources said.

The 45-metre-wide stretch does not need an elevated NH at present, unlike the Aroor-Thuravur stretch having 30-metre width where an elevated corridor has been mooted. The DPR for the elevated corridor south of Aroor is in its final stage.

As of now, the operation, maintenance and tolling (OMT) contractor of the Edappally-Aroor stretch is being given notice whenever required, to rectify problems cited by members of the public, they added.

In addition, the NHAI’s Kochi project office is readying a revised estimate for the construction of drains wherever needed and to cover existing drains with slabs to prevent waterlogging and waste dumping, it is learnt.