Six held on murder charge

Kochi

07 July 2021 01:06 IST

The city police on Tuesday arrested six persons, including a cop, on charge of beating to death an autorickshaw driver.

Krishnakumar, 32, of Kunnumpuram near Cheranalloor was allegedly murdered by his friends and acquaintances at Peeliyad Road near Edappally on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Faisal, 39, of Maradu; Bejoy, 35, of Edappally North; Ubaid, 25, and Ansal, 26, of Aluva; Faisal, 40, of Edappally North; and Subeesh, 38, of Kunnumpuram. Bejoy is a cop attached to the Ernakulam Armed Reserve Camp. The accused were arrested jointly by the special squad of the Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner and Cheranalloor police.

The police said that dispute related to financial transactions between the victim and first accused Faisal led to the murder. The victim was allegedly summoned by the accused to a vacant plot and beaten to death with iron rods and pipes, which the police have recovered from the site.