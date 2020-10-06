Six held on charge of child pornography

The Ernakulam district police arrested six persons as part of operations against child pornography and initiated proceedings against 22 persons, including two under-aged individuals.

Those arrested include Abdul Jaleel, 29, from Kodikuthimala; Akhil Jose, 18, from Cheriapallam Thuruth; Ainul Haq, 29, from Sonapoor; Akhilesh, 23, from Mazhuvannoor; Vaishnava Santosh, Ambatt, Okkal; and Abhijit, 26, from Vengoor.

Searches held

District police chief K. Karthik is leading three squads of police personnel in the investigations, said the communication. Searches were conducted in the Aluva, Perumbaovoor, and Moovattupuzha areas on Sunday with Binoy T. B., Bobby Kuriakose, P. M. Telhat, Rahul K. R., Jerish C. A., Ratheesh Subash, Ritheesh P. M. and Vikas Mani in the team.

The police are monitoring the situation and more people are likely to be arrested in the coming days, said the police.