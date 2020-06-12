Kochi

Six flights to bring in 1,250 passengers today

The Cochin International Airport is scheduled to receive six international evacuation flights with 1,250 passengers from West Asia on Friday.

A total of 320 passengers, comprising mainly healthcare professionals, will depart for Kuwait on one of the return flights.

One GoAir flight is scheduled to land at 3.30 p.m. with 180 passengers, and another is to arrive with an equal number of passengers at 4.40 p.m. The Indigo flight from Kuwait will land at 8 p.m. with 180 passengers and Kuwait Airways flight will land at 11.05 p.m. with 350 passengers. That flight will return in an hour with 320 healthcare professionals.

A chartered Air India flight from Doha will arrive at 6 p.m. with 180 passengers and an Air India Express flight from Doha will land 180 people. Evacuation flights on Thursday brought in about 1,600 passengers.

CIAL domestic terminal on Thursday handled 11 arrival and 11 departure flights. Two return trips to Mumbai, one return trip to Pune and one departure to Mumbai were cancelled.

A total of 1,226 domestic passengers arrived while 1,039 had departed on Wednesday.

