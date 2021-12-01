Kochi

Six cases registered against blackmailing of girls

Six cases have been registered in the district for illegal restraint of teenaged girls in hotels after being lured by better prospects in modelling and event management industries.

State Police Chief Anil Kant revealed this in a report submitted before the State Human Rights Commission. The report claimed that the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Thrikkakara, had taken stringent action against the culprits in these cases.

The report, however, said no incident in which a police jeep was used for a Tiktok video had come to the notice of the police.

The judicial member of the commission, K. Baijunath, had sought a report from the State Police Chief over complaints that teenagers in the film and serial industries were being blackmailed into illegal activities by mafia groups.

The complaint was submitted by public activist Devadas.


