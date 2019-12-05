Kochi

Six canals to be cleaned under AMRUT Project

Dredging will be done in six canals in the city and West Kochi and retention walls built, at a cost of ₹27.44 crore under the AMRUT Project, Union Minister of State for Urban Development Hardip Singh Puri told Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Responding to a question by Hibi Eden, MP, the Minister said a total of 600 families living on ‘poramboke’ lands near the canals will be rehabilitated under a scheme of KMRL. A similar work will be done in another 35 km in five major canals in Kochi, at a cost of ₹1,356 crore, using KIIFB funds.

The six canals that will be covered under AMRUT Project are 10.58 km of Thevara-Perandoor Canal, 2.7 km of Karnakodam and Adimuri canals, 2.28 km of Pandarachal Canal, 2.40 km of Rameswaram Canal, 2.10 km of Mantra Canal, and 2.10 km of Pashini Canal.

Dec 5, 2019

