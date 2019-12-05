Six canals to be cleaned under AMRUT Project

Dredging will be done in six canals in the city and West Kochi and retention walls built, at a cost of ₹27.44 crore under the AMRUT Project, Union Minister of State for Urban Development Hardip Singh Puri told Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Responding to a question by Hibi Eden, MP, the Minister said a total of 600 families living on ‘poramboke’ lands near the canals will be rehabilitated under a scheme of KMRL. A similar work will be done in another 35 km in five major canals in Kochi, at a cost of ₹1,356 crore, using KIIFB funds.
The six canals that will be covered under AMRUT Project are 10.58 km of Thevara-Perandoor Canal, 2.7 km of Karnakodam and Adimuri canals, 2.28 km of Pandarachal Canal, 2.40 km of Rameswaram Canal, 2.10 km of Mantra Canal, and 2.10 km of Pashini Canal.
