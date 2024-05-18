Six arrested with drugs from lodge in Kochi

The Elamakkara police on May 17 (Friday) arrested six persons, including a woman, from a lodge and seized ganja and narcotic drugs from them.

The arrested were identified as Ashik Ansari, 22, of Thodupuzha; Sooraj M.C., 26, of Palakkad; Renjith, 24, of Nenmara; Muhammad Asar, 18, of Shoranur; Abil Laiju, 18, of Mala; and Alaka Boney, 22, of Varapuzha.

The police seized 0.84 grams of cocaine, 1.65 grams of methamphitamin, and 8.69 grams of ganja. They were nabbed from the lodge in Elamakkara based on a tip-off. The drugs were meant for sale, the first information report said.

