Six arrested with 8.30g of MDMA

Racket used girls as carriers to sell drugs in city colleges

KOCHI

In a joint operation, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Kalamassery police arrested six persons, including a woman, with 8.30g of MDMA from a flat near Edappally on Friday night. The raid was conducted following a tip-off about a racket engaged in smuggling in synthetic drugs and ganja from the neighbouring States for rave parties and sale among youngsters. The arrested were identified as Nisam Niyas, 20, of Thammanam; Aji Sal, 20, of HMT Colony in Kalamassery; Aishwarya Prasad, 20, of Moolampilly; Ebin Muhammed, 22, of Thiruvambady in Alappuzha; Sachin Sabu, 25, of Alapuzha South; and Vishnu. S. Warrier, 20, of Moolepadam in Kalamassery. According to the police, Sachin used to source the drugs from Bengaluru. The racket allegedly used girls as carriers to sell drugs in major colleges in the city. Mostly students, the members of the racket used to take on rent premium spaces and deal mostly in MDMA, the police said. The drug sourced at cut price from Bengaluru was sold at a premium here for leading a luxurious life. They even arranged rooms for their clients to use drugs. Narcotics Cell Assistant Commissioner Abdul Salam, DANSAF sub inspector Ramu Balachandra Bose, and Kalamassery sub inspector Deepu led the operation.