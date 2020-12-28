Six arrested under Operation P-Hunt

Six persons were arrested by the police under Operation P-Hunt in Ernakulam district on Saturday. Cases were filed against another 22 persons.
The arrested are Suhail Bava, 20, from Chengamanad; Harikrishnan, 23, from Aluva; Sanoop, 31, from Neryamangalam; Mohammed Aslam, 23, from Mudickal near Perumbavoor; Biju Agusti, 42, from Kalady, and Mohammed Islam, 20, a migrant worker. The police also seized their mobile phones.
Three squads under District Police Chief K. Karthik led the operation. Around 50 places were searched in Aluva, Perumbavoor, and Muvattupuzha.
