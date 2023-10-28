ADVERTISEMENT

Six arrested on theft charge

October 28, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons, including three minors, were arrested by the Puthencruz police on charge of theft in a house under construction.

The arrested are Basil Saju, 19, of Aikkaranadu, Abhayakumar, 18, of Kadamattam, and Nandu, 18, of Onakkoor. They were accused of stealing construction equipment worth around ₹1 lakh from the house at Kolencherry, the construction of which remains suspended. The theft was allegedly carried out over a period of time using a hired car.

The equipment were sold in various scrap shops at Kolencherry. The police said this was the fourth theft case registered against Basil Saju.

