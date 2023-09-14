Six arrested on charge of abduction in Kochi

September 14, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Maradu police on Thursday arrested six persons on charge of abducting a man and a woman from near Vyttila on Tuesday.

The arrested are Rahul 20, Senchu, 20, Sachin P.J., 21, Ashly Antony, 24, Jijo George, 33, and Joyal, 19, of Aroor.

The victims, a resident of Kadavanthra and his female friend, were allegedly abducted by the accused in a car around 9.45 p.m. Financial dispute between the complainant and the first accused, Rahul, was reportedly the reason for the abduction.

Theft

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested by the Aluva police on charge of assaulting an aged man and robbing him of his money and other valuables.

The arrested are Lijy, 39, of Chittoor, Chandran, 56, of Edappally, and Praveen, 43, of Koonamthai. The victim was identified as Jose, 76, of Thrissur.

Jose was living alone in a rented house owned by Liji’s husband at Chittoor. He was allegedly tricked into going to a vacant building near the Aluva KSRTC station in the guise of discussing a business proposal.

Once he arrived, Lijy left on the pretext of buying food. At that time, the other accused, allegedly engaged by Lijy, beat up Jose and robbed him of his gold chain of more than five sovereigns, mobile phone, and money.

According to the police, Lijy gave the contract to Chandran for ₹10,000. Following the incident, the accused had gone into hiding. Lijy had also switched off her mobile phone. However, a special investigation squad nabbed Lijy from Aluva and the other two from Edappally.