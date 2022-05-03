Six arrested for theft

KOCHI

The Kunnathunadu police on Tuesday arrested five persons on the charge of theft.

The arrested were identified as Saddam Hussain Buyya, 24, and Ashikur Rahman, 27, of Assam; Mizanur Mulla, 24, Ibrahim Sheikh, 32, and Jainur Sheikh, 32, of West Bengal. They allegedly roamed around in the guise of scrap collectors during the day time to identify the target to hit in the night.

They were arrested in a case registered in connection with the theft of scrap and other metals worth ₹60,000 from an automobile workshop in Chelakkulam. A special squad formed for preventing theft nabbed them during night patrolling.

Theft in hospital

The Aluva East police have arrested a man on the charge of theft from a hospital.

The arrested man was identified as Jayachandran Nair, 62, of Thiruvananthapuram. He is accused of stealing a bag containing two-and-a-half sovereigns of gold and ₹14,500 kept on a chair in front of a hospital in Aluva.

Held for assault

The Aluva police arrested a man on the charge of assaulting a migrant worker near Aluva market.

The arrested person was identified as Sangeeth, 33, of Chittattukara. The incident took place on the night of March 12. He and friends allegedly assaulted the migrant worker for taking the path along the market. Two persons had already been arrested in this connection.

Sangeeth allegedly has 20-odd cases in various police stations across the district.

Robbery bid

The Muvattupuzha police have arrested two persons on the charge of attempting to rob a bag containing the collections of a quarry.

The arrested were identified as Finto Xavier, 32, and Saneesh Thampan, 33, of Kottapady. The attempted robbery took place on the Muvattupuzha-Koothattukulam Road on the night of April 28.

The duo was part of a five-member gang, which allegedly chased down the car carrying the bag containing the money in another car and tried to take away the bag at South Maradi.

Attack on house

The Pothanikkad police arrested a man the charge of attacking his wife’s house and destroying properties.

The arrested man was identified as Sobin, 33, of Idukki. He is accused of attacking his wife’s house at Kadavur and smashing the window panes, a car and a pipeline on the night of May 2.