Six arrested for attack on voter at Kizhakkambalam

The Kunnathunad police have arrested six more persons on the charge of brutally assaulting a youth who arrived with his wife to vote at a polling booth at Kummanodu, Kizhakkambalam, on December 10.

The arrested are Aboobaker, Mahin Aboobaker, Manaf, Hyderali, Siraj, and Shamsudeen. The police had arrested nine others who allegedly assaulted the youth, on Saturday. One of the gang members is absconding.

The gang reportedly objected to many people who resided in the area and whose names were in the voters’ list voting at the booth, claiming that only those who hailed from the area could vote. A video the couple being threatened and the young voter being assaulted had gone viral.