Six arrested for alleged assault of petrol pump staff in Kochi

August 15, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons were arrested by the Kalamassery police on Tuesday on charge of assaulting two employees of a petrol pump at Koonamthai on Monday around 11 p.m.

The arrested are Muhammad Suhail, 24, of Nedumbassery, Vishwajith Chandran, 26, of Kalamassery, Binshad, 26, of Kalamassery, Muhammad Aslam, 26, of Malappuram, Vishnu, 30, of Aluva, and Shifas, 28, of Varapuzha.

As per the first information report (FIR) registered by the police, the late night assault was a continuation of a dispute over CNG filling between some of the accused and the petrol pump staff on August 11.

The accused reportedly returned to the pump on Monday night and started assaulting the two employees. As per the FIR, the employees were beaten up and kicked around while one of them was hit on his head by a lever and the other was punched on his face.

The assaulted staffers are Ajith of Ranni and Nivedan Naik of Odisha. CCTV images of the alleged attack have emerged since then.

The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

