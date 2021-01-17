Six air-borne tacticians graduate

A batch of six Navy officers, including three women, graduated as observers, tacticians on board maritime reconnaissance aircraft, at INS Garuda at the Naval Base here on Friday.

Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal, Admiral Superintendent of the Naval Ship Repair Yard, was the chief guest who awarded the coveted “golden wings” to the officers.

Sub Lieutenant Prateek Khandekar was awarded the Book Prize for being adjudged the “Best in Overall Order of Merit” from the course and Sub Lieutenant Prachi Mishra was awarded the prize for being adjudged the “Best in Flying”.