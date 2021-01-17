Kochi

Six air-borne tacticians graduate

Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal, Admiral Superintendent of the Naval Ship Repair Yard, awarding ‘wings’ to a new officer who graduated as air-borne tactician at the Naval Base in Kochi on Friday.  

A batch of six Navy officers, including three women, graduated as observers, tacticians on board maritime reconnaissance aircraft, at INS Garuda at the Naval Base here on Friday.

Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal, Admiral Superintendent of the Naval Ship Repair Yard, was the chief guest who awarded the coveted “golden wings” to the officers.

Sub Lieutenant Prateek Khandekar was awarded the Book Prize for being adjudged the “Best in Overall Order of Merit” from the course and Sub Lieutenant Prachi Mishra was awarded the prize for being adjudged the “Best in Flying”.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2021 2:20:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/six-air-borne-tacticians-graduate/article33591138.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY