Sivasankar’s bail plea rejected

March 02, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The bail plea of M. Sivasankar, the former principal secretary of the Chief Minister, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the LIFE Mission money laundering case was rejected by the CBI Special Court on Thursday.

Rejecting the plea of Mr. Sivasankar, K. K. Balakrishnan, Special Sessions Judge, Ernakulam, noted that the records and the statements of the investigating officer in the case showed that the release of the petitioner on bail would affect the smooth progress of the investigation. The possibility of the petitioner influencing the witnesses and interfering with the investigation cannot be ruled out. Considering the nature and gravity of the offence involved and the stage of the investigation, the court felt that the petitioner cannot be released on bail.

The case records, according to the court, revealed that the investigation of the case was only at the preliminary stages. The three sets of documents submitted by the investigation officer in the sealed covers included the transcribed WhatsApp chats of the petitioner with other persons, a copy of the statement of witnesses and a copy of documents. The materials produced by the ED showed that there existed allegations of money laundering with wider ramifications. There were also serious allegations involving huge quantities of foreign currencies, involvement of a foreign organisation and collection of commission for the construction of homes in the LIFE Mission project, the court noted.

The records also indicated the active participation of the petitioner in all the alleged transactions and decision-making process of the housing project, the judge noted.

On the plea of Mr. Sivasankar seeking bail after citing his poor health, the judge noted that the court had issued directions to the ED and jail authorities to give him proper and sufficient medical care when required.