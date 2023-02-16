Sivasankar’s arrest sets off political storm, judicial conclusion yet to be arrived at in cases booked earlier

February 16, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated February 17, 2023 12:02 am IST - KOCHI

Nearly two years after various investigation agencies filing final complaints and chargesheets in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling-related cases, the trial has not started in any of them.

However, the arrest of Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on allegations of money laundering in connection with the LIFE Mission project, Vadakkanchery, has once again set off a political storm. This is the second case that the ED has booked against him, and the first pertained to gold smuggling.

The CPI(M), which braved the allegations linking its leadership and the office of the Chief Minister to the sensational gold smuggling case by winning the 2021 Assembly election, is once again forced to battle charges levelled against it.

This time, the ED has included the WhatsApp chat between Mr. Sivasankar and Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold smuggling cases, stating that the Chief Minister had asked him to get her a job. The ED also said that Mr. Sivasankar had admitted that he had “briefed CM after she was selected” for the job. The WhatsApp chats between Ms. Swapna and Mr. Sivasankar indicated a “larger nexus involving government representatives in the allocation of contract and the generation of proceeds of crime” in the form of commission as bribe in the LIFE project, it noted.

The trial in the money laundering case connected to gold smuggling may be delayed further as the ED’s petition seeking to shift the trial to Karnataka is pending before the Supreme Court. Ms. Suresh, Mr. Sivasankar, and a few others are accused in the case. The petition, which was earlier considered by a Bench headed by then Chief Justice U.U. Lalit, may be considered by the bench headed by the new Chief Justice. The case is yet to be listed.

The chargesheet in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act case was filed in the special court for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on January 5, 2021. Though Ms. Swapna is the second accused in the case, the NIA had spared Mr. Sivasankar. The trial has so far not been scheduled in the case.

The duo had found themselves arraigned as accused in the gold and US Dollar smuggling cases booked by the Customs department. The final complaint in the gold smuggling case was filed in October 2021 and that of the Dollar case in September last year. The pre-trial proceedings have just started in the case.