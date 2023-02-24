HamberMenu
Sivasankar remanded to custody, media prevented form covering open court proceedings

Media not allowed on the request of Sivasankar’s lawyers and the prosecution; HC officials to look into the incident; the court on February 15 conducted the proceedings as an in-camera affair

February 24, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, was reportedly remanded to judicial custody till March 8 as the Enforcement Directorate, which had arrested him earlier, did not seek his custody.

The former bureaucrat was produced before the court considering the case on Friday afternoon, as the custody period allowed for the ED expired on the day. The bail application of Mr. Sivasankar would likely come up before the court on Saturday.

The ED arrested Mr. Sivasankar in connection with a money-laundering case related to the kickbacks allegedly involved in the allotment of contract for building houses for the LIFE Mission project at Wadakkanchery. The investigation agency also served notice to C.M. Raneendran, the Additional Private Secretary to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to appear before it on Monday in connection to the case.  

Media not allowed

Mediapersons could not report the proceedings held at the open court of K.K. Balakrishnan, judge of the CBI Special Court, on Friday, where Mr. Sivasankar was produced, as the judge ordered media out of the court hall at the request of the lawyers of Mr. Sivasankar as well as the prosecution.

Incidentally, the court earlier conducted the proceedings on February 15, the day on which Mr. Sivasankar was produced before the court after being arrested, as an in-camera affair by closing the doors and windows of the court hall.

Responding to the developments, officials of the Kerala High Court said they would look into the incident.

