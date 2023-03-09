Sivasankar moves High Court for bail

March 09, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court seeking bail in the LIFE Mission money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

His plea for bail was dismissed earlier by the CBI Special Court here. He said in the petition that he had been falsely implicated in the case for ulterior motives. The arrest was a political stunt and aimed at targeting him for the earlier association he had with the Chief Minister. He was totally innocent.

For treatment

He said that he was suffering from multiple ailments and needed bail for treatment. Besides, he was granted bail in an earlier case registered by the ED on medical grounds. He added that no direct allegation had been levelled against him in the case. Moreover, the allegations of the ED did not have anything to do with the offence of money laundering. The case was cooked up to create a smokescreen. The CBI had not named the petitioner as an accused in the predicate offence based on which the money laundering case was registered. The offence alleged under the FCRA would not constitute a predicate offence.

