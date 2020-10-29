Sivasankar knowingly assisted Swapna in layering and usage of proceeds of crime, says ED

Enforcement Directorate officials taking former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister M. Sivasankar from a private hospital in the capital to Kochi on Wednesday.

The agency even suspects that the proceeds of the crime, which was seized by NIA from the safe lockers of Swapna, could belong to Sivasankar.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) believes that “Sivasankar has knowingly assisted Swapna in layering and usage of proceeds of the crime on the pretext of untainted money” considering the materials it has gathered in the case.

The agency made these revelations in a statement, which was filed before the Principal Sessions Court, which is also the Special Court for trying offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED even suspects that the proceeds of the crime, which was seized by National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the safe lockers of Swapna, could belong to Mr. Sivasankar. Mr. Sivasankar had an interest in the finances of Swapna, it submitted.

The NIA had seized around ₹1 crore from the bank lockers of Swapna, which are the proceeds of the crime. The proceeds of the crime were generated by Swapna with the active support of Mr. Sivasankar. The accused remained evasive and non-cooperative when confronted with these facts, the ED submitted.

During the investigation, according to the agency, it was revealed that Mr. Sivasankar was involved in the commission of the offence. The Whatsapp chats between Mr. Sivasankar and Swapna revealed that she had requested Mr. Sivasankar to intervene with the terminal manager/airport authortiers/Customs for some work at the airport/clearance of diplomatic baggage without Customs examination.

The chartered accountant, P Venugopal, had admitted that Mr. Sivasankar wanted to manage the finances of Swapna and Mr. Venugopal had submitted the Whatsapp chats to that effect, it stated.

The agency submitted that Mr. Sivasankar had accepted that he had spoken to a senior Customs officer and made the request as per the wishes of Swapna, which clearly showed his active involvement and knowledge about the offences committed by Swapna. In fact, Mr. Sivasankar had also spoken/sent messages to an sofficer in April 2019 for the clearance of some diplomatic baggage, which was to be examined by the Customs authorities, it stated.

Mr. Sivasankar made the call following a desperate request made by Swapna. Though Mr. Sivasankar had denied making the call, the ED said, it was in possession of the Whataspp messages between him and Swapna, which indicated that he had intervened for the cleareave of the diplomatic baggage as latest as April 2019.

The analysis of the evidences gathered and the statements of various persons, clearly established that he was guilty of the act of money laundering as defined under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED submitted.