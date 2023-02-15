Sivasankar in ED custody for five days, to be produced in court on Monday

February 15, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOCHI

M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday night on the charge of money laundering, was sent to the agency’s custody on Wednesday for five days.

The investigation agency, which had sought the custody of the former bureaucrat for 10 days, was asked by the CBI Judge, before whom he was produced, to take Mr. Sivasankar back to the court on Monday afternoon.

The accused complained that the investigators put him through a gruelling interrogation session which lasted for over 12 hours before being arrested. The court directed the investigation agency to provide a break after every two hours of interrogation. The agency recorded the arrest of Mr. Sivasankar in the late hours of Tuesday.

Arrest report

In its arrest report, the ED alleged that he was guilty of the offence of money laundering by concealing the proceeds of the crime, its possession and acquisition.

Explaining the grounds for arresting Mr. Sivasankar, the agency noted that an analysis of material evidence gathered in the case, including digital evidence such as WhatsApp conversations, the IMEI number of a mobile phone in his possession and the statements collected established that he had committed the offence of money laundering as defined under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)..

The agency noted that a huge amount of money collected for constructing houses for flood victims was siphoned off as upfront commission for the allocation of the project contract.

Though given ample opportunities to reveal and cooperate with the investigation to unravel the complete modus of laundering the proceeds of crime, Mr. Sivasankar did not cooperate with the investigation. He wilfully refused to cooperate with the investigation by either evading the query or giving misleading and evasive replies, the agency noted.

Material evidence

Material evidence collected in the case, including the WhatsApp conversations between Mr. Sivasankar and Swapna Suresh, indicated that the contract for the construction of houses under LIFE Mission projects in Vadakkanchery was fixed for Unitac Builders and Developers run by Santhosh Eappen.

Swapna had admitted that an upfront commission as a bribe was demanded and Unitac Builders agreed to pay it before the execution of the project, according to the agency.

It was clear that Mr. Sivasankar had an interest in the upfront commission earned from Unitac Builders and Santhosh Eappen paid the commission to the officials concerned. The builder had also presented an iPhone to Mr. Sivasankar, according to the agency.

The accused was impeding the investigation in the case by not disclosing the facts, which were in his exclusive knowledge. His custodial interrogation was required to understand the modus of laundering the proceeds of crime, it submitted.