Sivasankar arraigned as the sixth accused in dollar smuggling case

M. Sivasankar

The Cochin Customs has arraigned senior bureaucrat M. Sivasankar as the sixth accused in a dollar smuggling case.

Khaled Mohamed Ali Shoukry, former Finance Head, UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram, P. S. Sarith, Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair and Santhosh Eappen are the other accused in a complaint filed before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offence), Ernakulam, on Thursday.

The six were accused of illegally converting and exporting dollars without any general or specific permission of the Reserve Bank of India in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and Customs Act.

It was during the investigation of a diplomatic channel gold smuggling case that Customs officials stumbled upon the dollar smuggling case.

Swapna, also an accused in the gold smuggling case, confessed that Khaled Mohamed Ali Shoukry, the former Finance Head and confidential partner of the Consul General, UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram, had smuggled out foreign currency amounting to $1,90,000 (valued at ₹1.3 crore) to Cairo from the Thiruvananthapuram international airport on August 7, 2019 by concealing it in handbags. She also confessed that she and Sarith had accompanied Khaled to Muscat during the trip.

The offence

The Customs alleged that Mr. Sivasankar, besides receiving a share from the kickbacks from the LIFE Mission project, played a “pivotal role in the illegal generation of foreign currency, which he had every reason to believe that it is meant for smuggling out of India,” in violation of the provisions of the Customs Act and FEMA.

Being a senior officer and having knowledge about the suspicious financial dealings in the consulate, it was his duty to inform the government or appropriate forum about such activities, it said.

Mr. Sivasankar had held several rounds of meetings with the UAE Consulate officials to ensure that the work of the LIFE Mission project at Chalakudy was entrusted to Unitac Builders in complete disregard to the established practices of tender and quotation.

He played a major role in helping in securing the interests of the Consul General of the UAE Consulate by violating the norms of the Ministry of External Affairs and held several meetings with the Consul General and other diplomats of the consulate bypassing the State Protocol department and the Ministry of External Affairs.

It was also revealed during the investigation that he was well connected with Khaled and Sarith, the prime accused in the case, noted the Customs.