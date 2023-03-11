Sivasankar admitted to Govt. Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam

March 11, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, on Saturday after he complained of uneasiness. He was admitted at the prison cell of the hospital after having diagnosed with ortho-related issues, according to the hospital authorities. He was remanded in judicial custody till March 21 after the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in connection with a money-laundering case related to the kickbacks allegedly involved in the allotment of contract for building houses for the government’s LIFE Mission project at Wadakkanchery, Thrissur. Mr. Sivasankar’s bail plea in the case is coming up before the Kerala High Court on March 13.