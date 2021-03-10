Sivaratri: police to throw security net around Aluva

Kochi

10 March 2021 00:50 IST

‘Compliance with COVID-19 protocol will be ensured’

The Ernakulam Rural police have put in place extensive measures for the safe and smooth conduct of the Sivaratri festival at Aluva Manappuram.

A team led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik comprising 10 DySPs, 26 inspectors, 146 sub inspectors, 524 assistant sub inspectors, and 150 civil police officers, including women civil police officers, will be deployed as part of the security arrangements. Celebrations and movement of devotees for offering bali will be strictly in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol, said Mr. Karthik.

A special squad of plainclothes officers drawn from various police station limits will also be deployed to keep an eye on miscreants like pickpockets. Surveillance cameras have been mounted at various points.

Around-the-clock control room complete with first-aid facilities and ambulance service will start functioning at the Manappuram from Thursday. Roadside vendors will be completely banned within 50 metres of the temple. Patrol teams in boats led by inspectors and equipped with life jackets will be deployed.

Special police squads will be deployed for crowd control at the Aluva railway station. Alcohol sale and consumption will remain banned in Aluva town and nearby areas on Thursday and Friday. Aluva municipal area will be declared a no-begging zone from Thursday.