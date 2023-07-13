Situation gets complex in Thrikkakara as voting to elect civic chief nears

July 13, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The situation has become more complex as voting to elect a new chief for the Thrikkakara Municipality nears.

The UDF looked confident of carrying on ruling the municipality about a fortnight ago after incumbent chairperson Ajitha Thankappan of the Congress stepped down. But now, the political front appears in the throes of confusion caused by differences of opinion within the Muslim League, its key partner in the Front and the municipal council.

A.A. Ibrahimkutty of the League, formerly vice chairman and now the acting chairman of the municipality, said on Thursday that the issues within the League would be resolved. However, he said that he would stay in office until a no-confidence motion moved by the LDF and a few rebel UDF councillors was defeated. Mr. Ibrahimkutty was also expected to step down after two-and-a-half years in office along with Ms. Thankappan. The agreement within the political front was that Ms. Thankappan would give way to a new Congress chairperson, while Mr. Ibrahimkutty would step down to allow another of his party colleagues to take up the position as vice chairman.

The UDF had looked confident initially because four Congress rebels had agreed to vote in favour of a Congress candidate for the chairmanship. However, there appeared to be a case of shifting allegiances as the rebels reportedly had proposed a candidate of their own for the top post. But a rebel councillor said on Thursday that the group would vote for the candidate put up by the Congress for the post of the chairperson.

Former chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said that confusion still prevailed, and that it was up to the party leadership to decide the future course of action. She alleged that both Radhamani Pillai, who was supposed to succeed Ms. Thankappan according to the party’s internal arrangement and another woman candidate for the top post, would face stiff opposition within the party itself.

The election for the civic chief is slated for July 15 after the term fixed for Ms. Thankappan to continue in office ended on June 17. However, she had cited reasons of internal party politics for prolonging her stepping down. She alleged that she was opposed by her own party colleagues during her term in office and wanted the party district leadership to hear her before she stepped down. She finally resigned on July 3.