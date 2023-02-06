SIT to probe cases related to birth certificate forgery at Ernakulam MCH

February 06, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOCHI

A special investigation team (SIT) headed by the Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police will probe cases registered in connection with the alleged forgery of a birth certificate of a baby at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery.

The SIT will investigate the cases and the controversy around the alleged illegal adoption of the baby. The list of accused could also undergo changes as the investigation progresses. A thorough probe covering all aspects, including why and for whom the certificate was forged, would be done, said police sources.

The Kalamassery police have registered a second case in connection with the incident based on a complaint by the medical college Principal. This comes close on the heels of the first information report (FIR) registered on Saturday on a complaint filed by Rahana A.N., an executive who works at a kiosk of the municipality at the medical college.

A. Anilkumar, an administrative assistant at medical college, who had since been suspended has been arraigned as an accused in both the cases, while Rahana was also an accused in the second case.

As per the latest FIR, both Rahana and Anil Kumar jointly forged the birth certificate showing that a child was born at the hospital on January 31. In the first case, Anilkumar was accused of forging the birth certificate and inserting it into the register handled by Rahana without her knowledge.

The latest case was registered invoking Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 197 (issuing or signing false certificate), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.