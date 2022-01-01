SIT piecing together sequence of events at Kizhakkambalam

Statements of accused and witnesses being verified and matched with evidence gathered

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the violent clashes between migrant workers and the police on the night of December 25 is in the process of piecing together the sequence of events by verifying the statements of the accused and witnesses and matching them with the pieces of evidence being gathered.

The SIT had returned the custody of the four accused, before which a detailed evidence collection was held by taking them to the labour camps where they were accommodated by the company that engaged them. The four accused were identified for custody considering the pivotal role they were suspected to have played in damaging the police vehicle and property.

“We have collected detailed statements from the four accused and witnesses. We will verify the statements, which should help reconstruct the events. Based on that, we will take a call on whether to seek the custody of more accused,” said a senior officer associated with the probe.

As per police first information reports (FIR), migrant workers turned against the police who arrived at the scene after being alerted that around 500 migrants split into groups were fighting with one another.

The SIT has so far arrested 174 persons in connection with the incident. Fresh arrests have not been ruled out either, which, the officer said, would depend on evidence emerging during the probe. The police have also collected CCTV footage and other videographic evidence, including videos captured by the public. The SIT is confident of submitting charge sheets within 90 days.

The Kunnathunadu police had registered two FIRs, one each on the assault of Inspector V.T. Shajan and for arson and damage of public property worth around ₹12.05 lakh arraigning in a total of 300 identifiable persons. The accused were from 11 States and were sent to different jails at Kakkanad, Muvattupuzha, and Thrissur.