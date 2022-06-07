SIT formed to probe ‘I-T raid’ at goldsmith’s house

A 23-member special investigation team led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik will probe the incident in which 300g of gold and ₹1.8 lakh were stolen by a gang posing as income tax officers conducting a raid.

The theft was carried out by a four-member gang at the house of a goldsmith in Aluva on Sunday around 11 a.m. Mr. Karthik inspected the house on Monday.

Sanjay, the houseowner originally from Maharashtra but settled here for more than three decades, sought the identity documents of the accused on which they flashed their ID cards on their mobile phones. They claimed that the ‘raid’ was in the wake of a ‘tip-off’ about illegal gold trade.

The accused also seized the mobile phones of the members of the family and made them to sit in the drawing room as they rummaged through the house for around one-and-a-half hours. They said that they were taking into custody 200g of gold and gold ornaments of nearly 100g worn by the family members. Besides, they also took away ₹1.80 lakh, bank passbooks, pan card and other documents.

As a ruse to convince Sanjay, they gave a written statement about the ‘seizures’ and told that they could collect them from the income tax office on Monday. He, however, realised that he was taken for a ride when he rung up the mobile number given to him only to be answered by a headload worker.

Since the accused had also taken away the DVR of the CCTV, the police had to access CCTV footage from nearby shops. The four were found to be dressed convincingly as income tax sleuths. They reportedly communicated in Malayalam.