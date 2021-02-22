SIT formed to probe fire at cinema set

Scientific team to check premises at Kadamattom today

A special investigation team (SIT) headed by Puthen Cruz Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Ajay Nath has been constituted to probe the incident in which a cinema set caught fire at Kadamattom on Saturday.

The team members visited the site on Sunday, while a police guard has been set up in the area. A scientific team will inspect the premises on Monday, said a press release from District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

The set was erected for a movie titled “Maranaveettile Thoonu” directed by Eldo George.

Vehicle theft

The Edathala police arrested members of an inter-State vehicle theft gang who have been charged with stealing two vehicles from near Aluva, altering and selling them in Tamil Nadu.

Mahin, 36, and Ijas, 26, of Muthalamada, Palakkad, were arrested from Kollencode in Palakkad. Yet another person wanted in connection with the theft — Ravi Manickan from Tamil Nadu — had been arrested from that State. Mahin was charged with 20 theft cases in Kerala, while Ijas has a case pending against him at the Kollencode police station.

The arrests were made by a team led by K. Sinod, Sub Inspector. District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik had constituted an SIT to probe the case. The investigation will cover theft of more vehicles, if any, by the accused.

Tobacco seized

A joint raid by personnel of Excise, police and health wing of the Perumbavoor Municipality led to the seizure of huge quantities of banned tobacco products from shops in Bhai Colony which had remained closed for several months.

Banned products of two brands were recovered from sacks hidden in the shops as the team broke open their locks. The raid was led by N.R. Jayaraj, DySP.

In yet another incident, the police arrested two persons on the charge of possessing 2 kg of ganja. They are Sirajudeen, 44, of Vathuruthy and Manaf Khan, 32, of Pattalam, Fort Kochi.