SIT formed to probe drug seizures

A 15-member special investigation team led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik has been formed to probe the recent spate of drug seizures within the rural limits.
The team has been constituted by drawing in select officers from various police stations in Ernakulam Rural.
The spate of drug seizures started with the nabbing of three youngsters, including students, with 45 LSD stamps, a premium drug, from Perumbavoor. The SIT will start its operation with that case.
This was followed by the arrest of three with 105 kg of ganja in two cars from Angamaly and another 35 kg of ganja from a rented house at Avoli on Wednesday. This turned out to be the biggest ganja seizure ever in Ernakulam Rural police limits.
The police suspect that the accused were wholesale dealers who had smuggled drugs in the past. The rented house was suspected to have served as their storeroom.
