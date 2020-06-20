SIT arrests gangster

A special investigation team on Friday arrested the alleged mastermind behind organising a gang from Tamil Nadu to take down a rival earlier this year in the district rural police limits.

The arrested was identified as Harria aka Chalikkavattom Harris, 37, of Chalikkavattom. The police had nabbed the eight-member gang from a lodge at Munambam in March.

On interrogation, it emerged that they were hired to attack Anas, a gang leader from Perumbavoor, an accused in several criminal cases.

A gang rivalry had led to the hiring of contract goons, it is learnt. The accused believed that Anas had tipped off the police leading to the bungling of a theft he had planned a few years ago.

Haris has cases registered against him at Palarivattom and Ponkunnam police stations. The SIT was on search for Haris for the past few months.