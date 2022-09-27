Siri Jagan panel calls for reviewing livestock census methods

Stray dogs loiter at the Tipu Fort garden in Palakkad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Expressing doubts over the number of stray dogs as estimated in the livestock census, the S. Siri Jagan Committee has called for a relook into the methods adopted for counting the canines.

The panel raised the concern in its reports submitted to the Supreme Court last week. Incidentally, the apex court is likely to pass an interim order on the stray dog issue on Wednesday.

Census

The 19th Livestock Census of the Animal Husbandry department, which was done prior to 2016, had put the animal population at 2,68,994. However, the latest census of 2019 estimates it as 2,89,986, which indicates an increase of only 20,992 individual dogs.

The committee has reason to doubt the correctness of the census itself, since the increase in stray dog population is not proportionate to the increase in the number of stray dog bites and the increase in the consumption of vaccines and immunoglobulins used for post-exposure prophylaxis in the State, pointed out the report.

Canine population

Culling of dogs has been prohibited since 2001 and animal birth control measures are not being effectively implemented in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kasaragod. Yet, the dog population in these districts reportedly has decreased, which could not be the case in reality, considering the number of stray dog bites reported in those districts, the panel reported.

A female dog gives birth to eight to 10 puppies twice a year. Considering this aspect, the stray dog population must have at least doubled in the State during the last six years, it pointed out.

The consumption of vaccines and immunoglobulins used for post-exposure prophylaxis, distributed through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation, indicated a 57% hike during the year 2021-22 when compared to the year 2016-17. During the same period, the consumption of Equine Rabies Immunoglobulin has shown an increase of 109%, the panel pointed out.