Stay on single judge’s order upholding MVD’s circular on renewal of driving licence

As per MVD’s circular, driving tests are mandatory for renewing a driving licence, if submitted for renewal a year after the expiry of the licence

April 10, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has stayed a single judge’s verdict dismissing a plea against a circular by the Motor Vehicle department (MVD) making driving tests mandatory for renewing a driving licence, if submitted for renewal a year after the expiry of the licence.

The Bench passed the stay order on an appeal filed by Sebastian Jacob of Kochi against the single judge’s order. According to him, he was issued a renewed licence. But, when he applied for a smart card driving licence, he was given a show cause notice as the petitioner did not undergo a competency road test while renewing his licence as per the circular.

