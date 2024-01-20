Single window clearance soon for diversified plantation sector activities: Rajeeve

January 20, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala is working to create a single-window system to speed up the use of 5% space in plantation holdings for diversified use, including growing of fruits and tourism operations, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve said here on Saturday.

The proposed system will help overcome practical difficulties in getting approval for non-plantation projects on plantation holdings, the Minister said after inaugurating the second edition of Kerala Plantation Expo in Kochi.

“We are set to convene soon a meeting of all the allied departments. The single-window system will come into existence at the start of the next financial year,” Mr. Rajeeve said.

He said the single-window clearance system would take in the opinion of all departments concerned and a meeting was being convened soon to ensure the launch of the facility.

The three-day plantation expo is being organised at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by the Plantation Directorate of the Industries Department. It is hosting an array of special business-to-business meets.

T.J. Vinod, MLA, presided over the inaugural function. The Minister said renovation of the quarters of plantation labourers was a major issue adding to the financial burden of owners. To mitigate this, the government would bear fully or partly the interest on the loans the plantation owners took to renovate old quarters. A meeting being convened on January 25 would work out a plan on the interest subvention scheme, he added.

The government had included plantation under a World Bank project for replanting the estates for improved productivity. Kerala Rubber Ltd., which is set to begin operations at Velloor in Kottayam, would go beyond the conventional use of natural rubber.

Industries and Commerce Director S. Harikishore, who is special officer, Plantation, said the department had entrusted the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, to study the issues faced by the plantation sector and prescribe solutions.

“Based on that report, we will go for a comprehensive policy for the sector,” he said during his welcome address.

Kochi Mayor M. Anil Kumar, Spices Board Secretary D. Sathyan, Coffee Board Deputy Director M. Karuthamani, Tea Board Deputy Director Falguni Banerjee, Rubber Board representative Mohammed Sadique, and United Planters Association of South India vice-president C. Sreedharan were among those present.