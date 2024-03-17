Single Window Clearance Board approves 17 applications in Ernakulam

March 17, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KOCHI

A meeting of the Single Window Clearance Board has settled 17 applications related to the launch of new enterprises in Ernakulam. The Board considered 39 applications at its meeting on March 15 (Friday) and listened to entrepreneurs before the clearances were issued.

The Board was set up to increase the ease of doing business in the State and to encourage the launch of new enterprises. As part of these measures the State government had also introduced the online platform for single window clearance, K-SWIFT.

The Board considers applications for the launch of new enterprises and looks into addressing issues related to building permits, fire and security services permits, panchayat licence, permits from local government bodies, as well as clearance from the State Pollution Control Board. Of the 39 applications considered, the Board cleared 17 on Friday and the remaining 22 will be considered at the next session.

The Board meeting held at the district collectorate hall was chaired by M.S. Madhavikutty, district development commissioner, was attended, among others, by P.A. Najeeb, manager, District Industries Centre and manager R. Sangeetha, and district president of Kerala Small Industries Association M.A. Ali.

The swift clearance of applications for new enterprises is in tandem with the State government continuing the Year of Enterprises campaign into its second phase, after the first year (2022-23) saw a total registration of 1,39,837 new MSMEs, generating 3,00,020 new employment. The Entrepreneurship Year 2.0 too has aimed at establishing one lakh enterprises, to provide financial and marketing support to MSMEs, to enhance the skill and knowledge of entrepreneurs, and build confidence among them.

A communication from the District Industries Centre had said that Ernakulam district continues to lead the State in the number of new enterprises launched in 2023-24. Over the two last years, 2022-23 and 2023-24, the district has seen the launch of a total of 24,466 new enterprises involving an investment of ₹1,176 crore. In 2023-24 alone the district registered 10,338 new enterprises, involving a total investment of ₹1,004 crore.

