Single-use plastic freely available despite ban

January 11, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOCHI

Single-use plastic carry bags are being used in good numbers in Ernakulam district despite a ban on them by the State government.

Plastic carry bags are being sold by several traders and are available at shops and supermarkets. Though enforcement agencies had stepped up vigil after the government banned the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of certain single-use plastic products that have low utility and high potential for littering, it has lost steam as local bodies cite lack of adequate personnel and other workload as reasons for not conducting regular inspections.

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) had imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on two hypermarkets and a textile outlet in the city in November for use of single-use plastic during a joint inspection by officials of the Central Pollution Control Board and the Kochi Corporation. However, there has been no major joint enforcement drive since then.

PCB officials in Ernakulam said they had conducted checks at units involved in the production of plastic items to ensure that they were not manufacturing single-use carry bags and other banned materials. However, single-use plastic carry bags are coming in from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu, they said.

A section of traders attributed the increased cost of recyclable bags as a hurdle in the promotion of eco-friendly alternatives. Many continue to ask for carry bags after purchasing various products instead of bringing bags from their homes. Shop owners hand over single-use plastic bags to retain footfall.

