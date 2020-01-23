Singapore Daisy could spell doom, warn experts

The move to plant Singapore Daisy, one among the world’s 100 worst invasive alien species, in the operational area of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), has drawn flak from experts.

The plant bearing bright yellow flowers spreads like a green mat and could cause ecological and economic loss, warned experts.

CIAL had earlier this month floated tender for “supplying, planting, maintenance and establishment of Wedelia trilobata [Singapore Daisy] in the operational area” of the airport at ₹1.3 crore.

The plant, according to CIAL officials, will be planted in 60 acres.

It is aimed at breaking the food cycle of animals in the region and to bring down the presence of birds in the airport area. It is from the perspective of passenger safety that the planting has been suggested, a CIAL spokesperson said.

The species is used as an ornamental variety in many international airports. CIAL decided to go for it after consultations with the Kerala Agriculture University. The species will be planted in the enclosed environment of the operational area. Since it is proposed to be planted in the confined area of the airport, it will not escape to other habitats, reasoned the spokesperson.

However, experts in invasive species management refused to buy the argument.

The species, which can pose serious environment and biodiversity threat, has found mention in the list of invasive species prepared by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board and the Handbook of Invasive Species of Kerala. It was also featured in the list of Invasive Alien Plants in the Asia Pacific region, said K. Sankaran, an invasive species consultant to the FAO.

In the Kerala handbook, the species was included in the red category, considering the high risk posed by it. The plant, which might have been inadvertently introduced to the country, will destroy crops and reduce water and soil fertility of the region, said Dr. Sankaran, also a former director of the Kerala Forest Research Institute.

Soni Scaria, associate professor in the department of botany, St. Berchman’s College, Changanassery, said the herb would destroy local habitats, besides chocking waterbodies. It has been found that the plant can escape from gardens and form dense ground cover and prevent the regeneration of other species. It will also hit crop yields, he added.

The plant can spread at an alarming rate. Most swamps in the Asia Pacific region have been covered by the plant. India is a signatory to the Paris accord to prevent the spread of invasive plants and hence the project should be dropped. Several countries have started implementing plans to eradicate it, said Dr. Scaria.