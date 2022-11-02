Simon Britto’s wife alleges unauthorised entry of ‘fake’ cops, loss of valuables

Njarakkal police say they had conducted a search following information that an absconding accused was hiding in the petitioner’s house

The City police have launched a probe into a petition by Seena Bhaskar, wife of late MLA Simon Britto, alleging that a group of people claiming to be the Njarakkal police had broken into her house at Vaduthala and stole gold ornaments weighing 10 sovereigns and awards received by her husband.

As per the petition lodged with the District Police Chief (Kochi City) C.H. Nagaraju, the incident had taken place in the morning of October 31. The house had been rented out to one Jishnu from Alapuzha. She claimed that a portion of the house where the valuables were kept was locked separately and even the tenants had no access to it.

“The complaint is being probed by Ernakulam Central ACP. A search was undertaken in the house for an absconding accused,” said Mr. Nagaraju.

Meanwhile, the Njarakkal police said that they had conducted a search at the home following information that one Joseph Libin, who was absconding in a case for criminal conspiracy and booked under the Arms Act, was hiding there.

“He was part of the criminal gang that was into drug trafficking. It has also emerged that the tenant Jishnu was a murder case accused in Alappuzha and part of the gang,” said Rajan K. Aramana, Station House Officer, Njarakkal.

Since no one responded to the knocks and no spare key was available, the police forced open a part of the door of the kitchen and conducted a search.

“The accused had probably fled before we reached. A room where the valuables were reportedly kept was locked and we never opened it,” said Mr. Aramana.

Police said that they had summoned the agent who had arranged for renting the home to Jishnu and made arrangements for repairing the door.